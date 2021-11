Entering the winter, the Detroit Tigers had a need for offense, with a particular interest in the stacked free-agent shortstop class. But before adding runs, the Tigers are also investing heavily in their ability to prevent them. They’ve reportedly struck the winter’s first major signing by landing former Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year, $77 million contract. Tigers beat writer Cody Stavenhagen first reported the signing, with Jeff Passan and others coming in with the financial figures.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO