NFL on FOX trolls Detroit Lions fans with unnecessary tweet

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
With their loss on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions assured...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
fox32chicago.com

Lions take on Bears in Thanksgiving Day game on FOX

DETROIT - It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving Day without a Detroit Lions game. This year, the Lions host the Chicago Bears in an NFC North showdown. The kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The Lions haven’t fared well in Thanksgiving Day games. Since their first Thanksgiving game in...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Here’s the best of Steelers, NFL fans tweeting through tie vs. Lions

It seemed neither team wanted to win the Steelers-Detroit Lions matchup on Sunday at Heinz Field, as both squandered chances at victory with costly mistakes in the fourth quarter and overtime. In the end, neither did, as the game ended in a 16-16 tie. The futility left observers so thoroughly...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

2022 NFL Draft order Week 11 update: Tie complicates things for Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are still winless, but they’re not quite winless anymore. After their tie to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon, the Lions technically have a win percentage that is no longer zero. Obviously, with an 0-8-1 overall record, the Lions still are the worst team in football—and are...
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 10 Game Recap: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Detroit Lions 16

The Detroit Lions snapped their 12-game losing streak with a 16-16 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. A heavy downpour and poor quarterback play hampered both teams, as neither offense could register even a field goal in overtime. Detroit remains in search of its first win of the...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Predicting the Detroit Lions starting QB for 2022

I have to admit, when the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff in a trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, I thought that Goff would be a decent bridge to the team’s next franchise quarterback. Heck, I even mentioned that if Goff plays well enough, the Lions could decide to keep him around past his current contract.
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Fan Trolls Detroit Lions on Grand Rapids Radio Broadcasts

Jeff Kresnak, 59, is a businessman who has used radio commercials in the most unusual way. According to a recent Detroit News story, Kresnak arranged to pay for commercial spots that bashed the Detroit Lions. While it is fairly common for fans, media and football fans to make jokes about...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Detroit Lion quarterback news

Jared Goff has been dealing with an oblique injury that he suffered in Week 10’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury has thrown his status for this weekend’s Detroit Lions game against the Cleveland Browns into question. Goff hasn’t practiced all week and was seen wearing street clothes on...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

