All New Jerseyans 18 and older are all but certain to be eligible for booster shots for the coronavirus in the very near future. While states across the country are waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to agree to expand Pfizer and Moderna boosters to even healthy young adults, which could come as soon as Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy hinted at a public event in Garfield he would green light the boosters for people 18 and older during his regular COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

GARFIELD, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO