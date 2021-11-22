Einstein’s manuscript up for auction

On December 7th, Sotheby’s, which recently has been devoting much of its attention to NFTs and other digital pursuits, will be offering a statue known as The Hamilton Aphrodite that was last spotted at auction seventy years ago. Rendered in either the 1st or 2nd century AD, the Roman Imperial marble sculpture of the famous goddess of love is also thought to be the first piece of ancient sculpture ever to take up residence in Scotland. It was purchased in 1776 by the 8th Duke of Hamilton in Scotland, and the statue sat in Hamilton palace for 144 years. Now, it’s estimated that the sculpture will sell for between £2,000,000 and £3,000,000.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO