Aberdeen, SD

wins Sanford Faculty Professional Development Award for geometry book

northern.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D. – Dr. Ricardo Rojas, associate professor of mathematics at Northern State University, won a Sanford Faculty Professional Development Award for his project, “A Short Geometry Problem Book.”. Rojas, who is in his 14th year at NSU, said the idea for his book came about because he was...

northern.edu

Comments / 0

New Castle News

College appoints professional development director

Chad Serfass has been appointed director of Westminster College’s Professional Development Center. Serfass, who joined Westminster on Oct. 18, most recently served as director of DeSales University’s Experience in Character and Leadership, a four-year program helping students develop traits that lead to personal and professional success. “Mr. Serfass’ experience at...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WPI News

WPI faculty and staff win ASEE best paper awards for hands-on learning experiences

DEPARTMENT(S): — Education studies and innovations by WPI faculty and staff members involving hands-on learning experiences have been recognized with two best paper awards from the American Society for Engineering Education in the last several months. Professor Sarah Wodin-Schwartz (ME), Kimberly LeChasseur (Morgan Teaching & Learning Center and Center for...
EDUCATION
businessjournaldaily.com

Sierfass to Head Professional Development Center at Westminster College

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Chad Serfass has been appointed director of Westminster College’s Professional Development Center. Serfass, who joined Westminster Oct. 18, most recently served as director of DeSales University’s Experience in Character and Leadership, a four-year program helping students develop traits that lead to personal and professional success. “Mr....
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
uwf.edu

UWF faculty member, College of Business advisor co-publish mentoring book

Dr. Sherry Hartnett, director of the University of West Florida Executive Mentor Program and clinical professor of business, along with Bert Thornton, former president and COO of Waffle House and College of Business Advisory Council member, recently published a book titled, “High-Impact Mentoring: A Practical Guide to Creating Value in Other People’s Lives.”
PENSACOLA, FL
worcester.edu

Nominations Sought for Faculty Teaching Award

Worcester State University began as a teachers’ college and recognizes that teaching is still at the heart of what we do. Through the George I. Alden Excellence in Teaching Award, the University has a public way of acknowledging the role of good teachers in students’ lives by honoring those who have most inspired them and contributed the most to their success through teaching excellence.
WORCESTER, MA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

MC faculty receive the teaching excellence award

Midland College awarded two professors with the Dr. Stan Jacobs Teaching Excellence Award at a ceremony and celebration of teaching in the Scharbauer Student Center Carrasco Room. Thanks to a generous endowment started by Jacobs, retired associate vice president of Instruction, Betty Clements and Norman Cremeans each received a cash...
MIDLAND, TX
Victoria Advocate

UHV education and health faculty, staff receive awards

The University of Houston-Victoria School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development recently recognized four faculty and staff members for their exemplary teaching, scholarship and service. The awards have been presented every year since 2013 to recognize outstanding accomplishments by the school’s faculty and staff. The recipients are chosen by...
VICTORIA, TX
umass.edu

UMass ADVANCE Team Seeking Nominations for Faculty Peer Mentor Awards

The UMass ADVANCE team invites nominations for the 2022 ADVANCE Faculty Peer Mentoring Awards. One award per college (including the libraries) is planned, in order to recognize the critically important work faculty members perform in mentoring and supporting their colleagues’ professional development and success. Awardees will receive $250, be profiled...
COLLEGES
Cornell University

CALS award ceremony recognizes faculty, staff contributions

On Nov. 4, members of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) came together to celebrate the 17th year of the Research & Extension Awards and the 11th year of the Core Value Staff Awards. The ceremony, which did not take place in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, recognized the notable and wide-ranging accomplishments of CALS individuals and teams who significantly contributed to and supported the college’s Land-Grant mission.
missouri.edu

Mizzou Alumni Association names 2021 Faculty Alumni Award winners

The Mizzou Alumni Association honored 12 distinguished faculty and alumni in the 53rd annual Faculty Alumni Awards on Nov. 12. Celebrated since 1968, the Faculty-Alumni Awards highlight the contributions of exceptional individuals to the university's growth and core mission through their professional accomplishments, teaching and research excellence or service to the institution. At the University of Missouri, scholarship and teaching are driven by a responsibility to public service — the obligation to produce and disseminate knowledge that will improve the quality of life in Missouri and beyond.
COLUMBIA, MO
siu.edu

SIU awards fellowships to promote faculty ethnic diversity

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale has awarded fellowships to two faculty members in conjunction with ongoing efforts to foster diversity on campus. Leonard K. Gadzekpo and Raymund E. Narag were recently named Judge William Holmes Cook Fellows. The late Cook is an alumnus of SIU who had a long and distinguished legal career. Every three years the university awards two fellowships to minority tenure or tenure-track faculty members in Cook’s name. The Cook estate endows the fellowships in order to increase and maintain racial and ethnic diversity at SIU. The endowments fund research and related travel, scholarly work and other faculty endeavors.
CARBONDALE, IL
umassd.edu

Dr. Timothy Shea wins faculty civic leadership award

Dr. Timothy Shea, a professor of management information systems (MIS) in the Charlton College of Business, was recently awarded the Faculty Civic Leadership Award by UMass Dartmouth’s Leduc Center for Civic engagement. The award recognizes faculty members for their dedication to creating a bridge between learning and community. Nominees were judged on their work in creating active learning opportunities that benefit both the university and surrounding communities.
MARION, MA
virginia.edu

21 New Books by UVA Faculty and Alumni for the End of ’21

From Civil War history to young adult novels, this selection of new books by University of Virginia faculty and alumni covers a range of topics and should appeal to a variety of readers. See below for 21 titles that have come out since the end of summer, including poetry and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times Daily

Jason Mott, Tiya Miles win National Book Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Mott's "Hell of a Book,” a surreal meta-narrative about an author's promotional tour and his haunted past and present, has won the National Book Award for fiction — a plot twist Mott did not imagine for himself. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
asu.edu

ASU dance faculty member wins 2021 Bessie Award

LaTasha Barnes, a new faculty member in Arizona State University’s School of Music, Dance and Theatre, recently received a 2021 Bessie Award as an outstanding performer for her sustained achievement in dance. “Barnes is celebrated globally for her musicality, athleticism and joyful presence,” according to the nomination. “... She is...
ARIZONA STATE
stonybrook.edu

Two Research Projects Involving SBU Faculty Receive DOE INCITE Awards

Department of Physics and Astronomy have been awarded supercomputer access from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science for 2022 through its Innovative and Novel Computational Impact on Theory and Experiment (INCITE) program. Through these awards, the research teams will be able to access the leadership-class supercomputers at DOE’s Argonne and Oak Ridge National Laboratories.
EDUCATION
findlay.edu

Faculty Awards Presented at Annual Faculty Recognition Gala

University of Findlay Faculty Award winners for the 2021 academic year were recently announced and honored at the Faculty Recognition Gala. The University congratulates the following individuals for their wonderful achievements. The 2021 Academic Year University Faculty Award Winners. The Founders’ Academic Excellence Award for Faculty. Presented to: Christine Tulley,...
FINDLAY, OH
TheConversationAU

Schools are surveying students to improve teaching. But many teachers find the feedback too difficult to act on

Education departments have been investing in feedback-based tools to assess school performance. These include student perception surveys, where students provide feedback on the quality of their learning and their experiences in the classroom or at school. The hope is such feedback will provide teachers and other school staff with information to help foster a positive learning environment. But our recent study shows teachers don’t know how to act on the data from the surveys, and that students question the value of them. It’s one thing to invest in and gather feedback, but without the ability to act on it, the feedback...
EDUCATION
highlandernews.org

For a brighter educational future, the US must reform its century-old schooling structure

It’s almost become comedic at this point when the American public points out how behind the U.S. educational system is in comparison with other countries. Around the world, students get an active say in what they want to learn and the education they wish to receive. Meanwhile, the United States has maintained the same rigid curriculum since 1918, meaning that the way that classes are structured and taught has quite literally not been changed for over 100 years. The content of classes has, of course, expanded to include new historical events, new literature and new scientific discoveries. But the “core” structure of a history, math, English and science class has not been altered since most children’s great-grandparents were elementary students. This structure means that modern necessities are relegated to elective Information technology classes or after-school programs, and students are not developing important soft skills while they are most capable of learning them. The U.S. education system needs to get out of the 20th century in order to benefit the coming generations of American students.
EDUCATION

