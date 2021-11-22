ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Einstein’s manuscript up for auction

Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA manuscript co-authored by legendary physicist Albert Einstein that...

fremonttribune.com

Rare Einstein manuscript set to fetch millions

A rare manuscript by theoretical physicist Albert Einstein goes under the hammer in Paris on Tuesday, with auctioneers aiming for a stratospheric price tag. The manuscript, containing preparatory work for Einstein's key achievement the theory of relativity, is estimated at between two and three million euros (2.3-3.4 million), according to Christie's which is hosting the sale on behalf of the Aguttes auction house.
ENTERTAINMENT
Anchorage Daily News

Rare Albert Einstein manuscript that ‘almost miraculously’ survived sold for more than $13 million in Paris auction

Albert Einstein typically threw out drafts of his paradigm-shifting work. But thanks to the Nobel Prize-winning scientist’s friend and collaborator, a rare, working manuscript “almost miraculously” survived to the present - and it sold for a hammer price of nearly $11.5 million at an auction in Paris on Tuesday, to an anonymous private individual.
ENTERTAINMENT

