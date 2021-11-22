ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Flu shots rates are declining in 2021

By WSIU Public Radio
wsiu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFewer people are getting the flu shot this year, which could lead to problems if hospitals become overloaded with both flu and COVID patients. Southern 7 Health Department Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine said that some...

news.wsiu.org

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

States with the highest flu vaccination rates

Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You shouldn't get vaccinated too early, or your immunity may be reduced by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine in September or October to prepare for the flu season in the late fall and winter.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KOMO News

Local health officials urge families to get kids flu shots after sharp decline

Local health officials are urging families to have their kids vaccinated against the flu after a sharp decline in childhood flu vaccine rates this year. The Washington Department of Health said pediatric flu vaccinations are down about 25 percent from this time last year. Health officials said last year's flu activity was very low, meaning fewer people have natural immunity due to the lack of exposure.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Flu Vaccines#Health Department#Covid
104.1 WIKY

Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together

(Reuters) – The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. No link seen between vaccines and menstrual changes. Many women have reported noticing changes in their...
CANCER
hngnews.com

Wisconsin health officials urge people to get flu shot

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) continues to encourage Wisconsinites to get a flu vaccine to help them stay healthy while visiting family and friends this holiday season. The flu vaccine is the best tool to protect yourself and your loved ones from becoming ill with the flu. Getting your flu vaccine at least two weeks before a gathering gives your body time to build the immunity it needs to fight infection.
WISCONSIN STATE
ahealthiermichigan.org

When Are the Best and Worst Times to Get a Flu Shot?

There is a familiar refrain we’ll be hearing a lot over the next few months as we go to doctor appointments, or stop by the pharmacy to pick up prescriptions: “It’s flu season. Have you had your flu shot already?” As we enter the months that typically see influenza cases ramp up across the United States, lots of information about the 2021-22 flu season is at your fingertips, including what four common flu strains this year’s shot is designed to ward off. But let’s answer one of the basic questions first: When are the best and worst times to get a flu shot?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KFVS12

Southern 7 Health Dept. concerned over low flu vaccination rates

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) began offering annual flu shots this past September. The Department reports that as of the end of October only 560 vaccinations have been given compared to the 917 administered during the same time period in 2020. According to the Centers...
HEALTH
KARK

Have diabetes? Here’s why you need a flu shot

(Baptist Health) – Taking steps to prevent the flu is especially important for people who have diabetes. If you have diabetes, flu season should trigger a special alert for you. Diabetes can weaken your immune system, allowing the flu to become much more serious. That makes precautions against the flu particularly important for people with this disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mining Journal

COVID vaccines, flu shots especially important this holiday season

As COVID-19 and flu cases rise in the region, state health officials are urging residents to take precautions. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday asked residents to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, wear masks in indoor settings, practice social distancing when possible and stay home when they are ill to prevent additional outbreaks of the flu and COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOOD TV8

Michigan flu vaccination rate is below national average

(STACKER) Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Collegian

UHS encourages students to protect their health by getting the flu shot

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — University Health Services (UHS), a unit of Penn State Student Affairs, is administering flu shots for all students in the Student Health Center at University Park and at its in-house clinic. The influenza virus (flu) is a contagious upper respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat...
UNIVERSITY, FL
MSNBC

It's not just Covid vaccinations: A partisan gap emerges on flu shots

The Kaiser Family Foundation published its latest report on the domestic vaccination rate and found a partisan gap that's existed for months: Republican voters are three times more likely to be unvaccinated against Covid-19 than Democratic voters. The KFF findings added that when predicting whether someone's vaccinated, it's not age,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Daily Collegian

Should I get a flu shot? Experts say the answer is yes.

The flu infection rate had been relatively low this year, but in the past couple weeks several outbreaks have occurred throughout the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 90% of these cases have been in children and young adults. “Getting your flu shot...
HEALTH
Jackson Hole Radio

Free flu shots available

The Teton County Health Department will be hosting a walk-in, Flu vaccine clinic on Tuesday from 8:30 am-5:30 pm at 460 E. Pearl for anyone still in need of a flu vaccine. Free flu vaccines will be available for those who do not have health insurance or are underinsured, while supplies last. The free flu vaccine has been made available through a donation from the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole and the Rotary of Jackson Hole Breakfast Club.
JACKSON, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy