High School football / Week 12 capsules

New London defenders Josiah Williams (2), Kyle Parkes (17) Marvelt Fleurijeune (22) and Kyntrel Dessources (25) tackle Windham's Victor Mejia (28) in the football game on Nov. 13 at Cannamela Field in New London. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Tuesday’s games

Windham at Montville, 6 p.m.

Records: Windham (4-5); Montville (0-9)

Last week: Both teams were idle

Outlook: This is all that stands between Montville and a winless season. A victory won’t be easy, given that Windham’s play has improved throughout the season, despite an 18-15 loss at New London two weeks ago. The Whips can achieve a .500 season with a victory.

H-K at Valley/OL, 6:30 p.m.

Records: H-K (2-7, 1-5 Pequot Sassacus); Valley/OL (3-6, 3-3)

Last week: Both teams were idle

Outlook: This season hasn’t reached the normal levels of success for the Warriors. But they can have a winning record in the division with a win here. Curious stat: Despite a 3-6 overall record, Valley has scored more points (161) than it has allowed (156).

Wednesday’s game

Thames River at Quinebaug, 5 p.m.

Records: Thames River (8-1, 8-1 Connecticut Technical Conference); Quinebaug (7-2, 7-2)

Last week: Thames River defeated ATI 38-20; Quinebaug was idle

Outlook: Among the biggest games in the state. Thames River can secure a playoff berth with a victory – and with some help even play a home game in the quarterfinals. The Crusaders could also tie Cheney Tech for first place in the conference. Quarterback Jake Brenek eclipsed 1,300 passing yards for the season after Saturday’s win over Abbott Tech/Immaculate.

Thursday’s games

NFA at New London, 10 a.m.

Records: NFA (3-6, 1-2 ECC Div. I); New London (6-3, 0-2)

Last week: Both teams were idle

Outlook: In many years past, this game would have determined the ECC Div. I title and have playoff berths on the line. This one is for pride in the oldest running high school football rivalry in the country. New London can finish a solid 7-3 season with a win. This is 159th meeting that began in 1875. NFA leads the series 78-69-1.

East Lyme at Waterford, 10 a.m.

Records: East Lyme (4-5); Waterford (4-5)

Last week: Both teams were idle

Outlook: Both teams have played significantly better in the second half of the season. East Lyme has defeated Woodstock and New London along the way, while Waterford has won three straight, including an overtime win vs. Stonington. The winner gets to .500, not a bad achievement given their slow starts.

Fitch at Ledyard, 10 a.m.

Records: Fitch (7-2); Ledyard (6-3)

Last week: Fitch defeated Capital/Achievement 41-12; Ledyard was idle

Outlook: Fitch will know by the time it takes the field whether it has a chance to make the playoffs. The three most significant games across the state for the Falcons — Thames River/Quinebaug Valley, Masuk-Newtown and Hand-Guilford are being played Wednesday night. Fitch needs a victory over Ledyard and for losses from two in the group of Hand, Masuk and Thames River. The Falcons have won three straight, led by running back Thomas Williams, who has more than 400 rushing yards combined in his last two games.

Stonington at Westerly, 10 a.m.

Records: Stonington (5-4); Westerly (7-3)

Last week: Both teams were idle

Outlook: While NFA and New London have the oldest rivalry in the nation, Stonington and Westerly have the oldest Thanksgiving Day rivalry at 110 straight games before there were no games last season. Stonington leads 74-69-17 in the 161st meeting overall. The Bears, who went two years without winning heading into this season, can secure a winning season with a victory.

Griswold/Wheeler at Plainfield, 10 a.m.

Records: Griswold/Wheeler (3-6, 1-2 ECC Div. III); Plainfield (3-4, 1-2)

Last week: Both teams were idle

Outlook: It's been a tough season for both of these ECC Division III teams. Each lost soundly to Killingly and Stonington and beat winless Montville, so the winner will claim third place in the division. But these programs have played some entertaining Thanksgiving Day games over the last 10 years and have a rivalry that goes back to the Quinebaug Valley Conference days.

— Mike DiMauro