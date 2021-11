Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Inc. JWN reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line beat the same. Both the metrics rose year over year. The results gained from improved merchandise, innovative brand partnerships, solid e-commerce growth and sturdy performance at its Nordstrom banner store. The company is making efforts to optimize inventory levels and improve Nordstrom Rack’s performance.

