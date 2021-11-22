ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB’s Knot: no indication high inflation will persist

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The current spike in inflation is no reason for the European Central Bank (ECB) to rethink its...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

ECB President Christine Lagarde sees inflation moderating next year - FAZ

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expects inflation to start moderating next year, but the ECB will be ready to act if it doesn't. "We expect inflation rates to start falling as early as January," she told German newspaper the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. "This is currently noticeable and worries many...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lagarde: Expects inflation to begin to slow from January

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday that she expects inflation to begin to slow from January, according to Reuters. We will take action if it becomes necessary, she added, before stating that, under the current conditions, she expects we will no longer need net bond purchases under the PEPP by the Spring.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Schnabel calls inflation risks “skewed to the upside”

If a member of the ECB's Executive Board calls inflation risks "skewed to the upside", this is a clear signal that the gradual exit from ultra loose monetary policy is about to start. ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel is not a stereotypical German monetary policy hawk but rather someone...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB accounts: Increase in inflation an opportunity to re-anchor inflation expectations

In the accounts of the ECB’s October 27-28 meeting, it’s noted, “since the monetary policy space was constrained by the effective lower bound on interest rates, the increase in the inflation rate was seen as an opportunity to re-anchor inflation expectations solidly at the Governing Council’s 2% target over the medium term.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klaas Knot
MarketWatch

Riksbank pencils in first rate hike toward end of 2024

STOCKHOLM–Sweden’s central bank on Thursday kept its key repo rate at 0%, as expected, and indicated that a first rate hike will likely come toward the end of 2024. The Riksbank had previously said it expected the repo rate to remain unchanged at zero throughout its forecast horizon that ran to the third quarter of 2024, but updated forecasts presented Thursday show a rate hike in the fourth quarter of 2024.
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

European shares bounce off 3-week lows as utilities rise

(Reuters) – European shares rose on Thursday as investors bought into defensive sectors such as utilities amid worries about soaring coronavirus cases across the continent. The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, bouncing off three-week lows hit on Wednesday. Utilities and healthcare stocks, sectors considered as safer bets during times of economic uncertainty, were among top gainers.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Weidmann: Upside risks for inflation dominate in both Germany and Eurozone

European Central Bank governing council member and Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday that upside risks to inflation dominate in both Germany and the rest of the Eurozone. The flexibility of the PEPP should not be transferred to any other bond-buying programme, Weidmann continued, adding that the ECB should not lock in ultra-easy policy settings for long given elevated inflation uncertainty.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Knot: Today’s inflation outlook clearly more favorable than pre-corona

ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said, “today’s inflation outlook is clearly more favorable than it was pre-corona, in the sense that it’s closer to out target.”. “That’s something to take into account and that should also be a measure for the recalibration of asset purchases that we need to...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Interest Rates#Amsterdam#Reuters#The European Central Bank#Dutch#Nieuwsuur
investing.com

ECB's Kazimir toes line on temporary inflation surge

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The current surge in euro zone inflation is temporary because supply disruptions should fade as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kažimír said on Monday, repeating the ECB's official view on the matter. "(The) inflation surge (is) to (a) large extent temporary,"...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The ECB Will To Take Action On Inflation Anytime Soon

Rising European corona infections forced governments to take new containment measures last week, triggering a broad risk-off repositioning with Europe evidently in the eye of the storm. Uncertainty on the short-term impact on EMU growth only reinforced doubts whether the ECB will to take (decisive) action on inflation anytime soon. EMU yields tumbled with the belly of the curve outperforming (5y -5.7 bps; 10y -6.7 bps). US (and UK) yields initially followed Europe, but especially US short-term yields rebounded later. Fed’s Waller said conditions for a rate lift-off are met and Fed Clarida indicated that it might already be appropriate to discuss a faster pace of tapering at the December meeting. The US curve flattened sharply with 2 and 5y yields returning in positive territory (2y + 0.4 bps) while longer maturities still finished sharply lower (10y -3.9bps; 30y -6.9 bps), mostly on lower inflation expectations. The EuroStoxx 50 declined 0.6%. US indices ended mixed (Dow -0.75%, but Nasdaq +0.40%). The euro lost against the other majors. Thursday’s tentative EUR/USD bottoming proved premature, with the pair closing below 1.13 (1.129). EUR/JPY tested the key 127.93/128 area (close 128.71). EUR/CHF dropped below 1.05. EUR/GBP also reversed Thursday’s rebound, but no follow-through losses below 0.8383 occurred (yet).
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Analysis-Life after PEPP will test Southern Europe’s bond market calm

LONDON/MILAN (Reuters) – Having weathered the COVID-19 crisis on the back of the ECB’s 1.85 trillion-euro emergency stimulus package, the fragile bond markets of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece face a crucial stability test as the scheme approaches its final months. The crisis-time programme, known as PEPP, allowed the European...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lagarde: Inflation drivers are to fade over the medium-term

Commenting on inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that “inflation drivers are to fade over the medium-term.”. “As positive demand forces gain strength, inflation outlook will be better than before the pandemic.”. EUR/USD is pressuring lows near 1.1330 on the above comments. Although it seems more...
BUSINESS
go955.com

ECB should not react to current inflation spike: Lagarde

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Inflation will fade so the European Central Bank should not tighten policy as it could choke off the recovery, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday. “When inflation pressure is expected to fade – as is the case today – it does not make sense...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Weidmann: We should not ignore the risk of too high inflation

Weidmann said that elevated inflation rates will probably take longer than previously projected to recede and that the pandemic could have a marked impact on inflation setting. That could mean that inflation won't fall back below the ECB's 2.0% symmetric target in the medium-term, he added. Weidmann is a well-known...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Holzmann: With inflation likely to stay high, QE has to stop

Quantitative easing (QE) has to stop, given that inflation is likely to stay high, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann said during his speech at an Austrian University on Wednesday. “Quantitative easing was probably an important addition to the traditional instruments in the view of lower bound on...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lane: Not seeing inflation expectations moving above the ECB's target

European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Thursday that bottlenecks are not expected to get worse and, from here, will ease, according to Reuters. Lane added that he is not seeing inflation expectations moving above the ECB's target. For reference, the most commonly cited measure of Eurozone inflation expectations, the euro 5-year 5-year forward inflation-linked swap, is trading just to the south of the 2.0% level, which is the ECB's symmetric inflation target. Finally, Lane said he expects a pick-up in wage dynamics.
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB's Lane still expects euro zone inflation to ease next year

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation will ease next year and there is no sign that investors or consumers expect runaway prices in the medium term, the European Central Bank's chief economist said on Thursday. "We're not seeing expectations deanchoring to the upside," Lane told an online event...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy