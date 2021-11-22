ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. SEC charges oilfield services firm, former executive with disclosure failures – statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said Texas-based oilfield services company ProPetro Holding...

ProPetro, U.S. SEC settle charges on ex-CEO’s undisclosed perks

(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday Texas-based oilfield services company ProPetro Holding Corp and its founder and former CEO Dale Redman have agreed to settle charges for failing to properly disclose some of Redman’s executive perks and two stock pledges. The SEC’s order said Redman...
