U.S. SEC charges oilfield services firm, former executive with disclosure failures – statement

The complaint alleges that, from 2018 up to 2021, Ginster raised approximately $3.6 million in Bitcoin through two online platforms—MyMicroProfits.com and Social Profimatic—that promised extremely high rates of return by falsely claiming returns through, amongst other activities, purported “cryptocurrency trading and advertising arbitrage”. The complaint also alleges Ginster deceived investors in both offerings about, among other things, how their funds would be used. The ruse was uncovered after investigators learned Ginster misappropriated at least $1 million of the funds raised to pay personal expenses such as tax payments, housing expenses, and credit card bills.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO