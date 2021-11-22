Former police commissioner on parade crash suspect: ‘This guy should have been separated from society’
Former police commissioner on parade...video.foxnews.com
Former police commissioner on parade...video.foxnews.com
I think that you are the one who is racist. any person who did what he DID should be thrown under the jail!!! Black, white, purple, etc
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7