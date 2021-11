LUCILE, ID - Because Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has recently been detected in two mule deer harvested in the area, Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking hunters in Unit 14 (Idaho County) and adjacent units to have any animal they harvest tested for Chronic Wasting Disease and follow practices designed to minimize the chance of spreading the disease any farther.

IDAHO COUNTY, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO