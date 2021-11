Nic Cester was the latest musician to appear on The Plug with Neil Griffiths podcast and he didn’t hold back when it came to discussing the rise and fall of Jet. Jet were one of the biggest rock success stories in Australian in the 00s. From 2003 until 2009, they scored three top five albums, beginning with the massive chart-topping Get Born: it shifted over 650,000 units in Australia, becoming certified 8x platinum. That album contained the hit most people know the group for, the electric ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl’.

