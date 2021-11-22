ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Man charged in shooting which killed child, injured another in Greenville Co.

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlyRJ_0d4Dk2KP00

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man in connection with an accidental shooting which killed one child and injured another in Greenville County.

49-year-old Jonathan Jeremy Groves was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on November 7 at a home on Staunton Bridge Road.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two children were shot while playing outside the home.

Deputies said adult family members were target practicing outside.

Deputies said they arrived at the scene and learned that two victims, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were taken to the hospital prior to their arrival.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 4-year-old Jeremiah Groves, Jr. died from his injuries at Greenville Memorial Hospital on November 10.

The sheriff’s office said the other victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Jonathan Groves is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on $175,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#One Child#Greenville Co#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy