Will Rogers has had to share the Offensive Player of the Week award a couple of times this season, but not this time. Rogers was the catalyst in a historical comeback against Auburn on Saturday as the sophomore quarterback rolled off 40-straight points with the Mississippi State offense. State went from down 28-3 late in the second quarter to walking off the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium with the largest come back in MSU history and the first road win at Auburn since 2015.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO