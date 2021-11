The Sacramento Bee is reporting that you will now have to prove you had a prior work history or you may possibly have to pay back the money. Additionally, a statement from Employment Development Department says that they will add a 30% penalty if it’s determined that false information was intentionally given or withheld in order to receive thos extra benefits. According to the federal rules, the new documentation requirement could also apply to those who filed a claim and never even received a check.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO