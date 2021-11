Water is beginning to recede around swollen rivers, but people in valleys across Whatcom, Skagit, and Snohomish counties are still wading through muck. Officials estimate that roughly 500 people have been displaced over flooding in Whatcom County, 280 of whom are currently spread across three new shelters stood up on Tuesday. Moving forward, it could be days before many residents will be able to even get to their properties to assess damage.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO