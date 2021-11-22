ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-ProPetro, ex-CEO settle charges on failing to disclose executive perks -SEC

By Liz Hampton
 5 days ago

(Adds background)

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Texas-based oilfield services company ProPetro Holding Corp and its founder and former CEO Dale Redman have agreed to settle charges for failing to properly disclose some of Redman’s executive perks and two stock pledges.

The SEC’s order finds Redman caused ProPetro to incur $380,594 worth of personal and travel expenses unrelated to the performance of his duties as CEO and two stock pledges, the regulator said in a statement on Monday.

Redman resigned from ProPetro last year less than three weeks after Reuters sent a letter seeking comments for an investigation into the stock pledges and other aspects of his financial affairs.

Redman has agreed to pay a $195,046 as part of the settlement.

ProPetro did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)

Reuters

Reuters

