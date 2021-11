Harrowing footage captured the moment a little girl narrowly avoided being struck by the SUV that barrelled through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.The youngster, dressed in pink snow gear, is seen dancing to a marching band a few feet from the sidewalk when the car allegedly driven by Darrell Brooks passes inches behind her.The crowd erupts in screams and gasps as the car continues down the route before striking dozens of people, killing five and wounding 48.The now-viral video captures the terror that overtook what was supposed to be a joyous holiday occasion in the town near...

