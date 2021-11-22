ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man pleads guilty to promising a presidential pardon for $25M

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TYgi_0d4Dhjte00

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Stephen M. Alford, 62, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud related to his attempt to illegally obtain $25 million.

Alford admitted that between March 16, and April 7, 2021, tried to defraud the victim with false promises and guarantees to secure a Presidential Pardon for a family member of the victim.

Sentencing is set for February 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola. Alford faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment to be followed by a term of supervised release.

Sheriff’s Office solves two deadly shootings in one week near Navarre

The following is from a previous article by The Associated Press:

Authorities said Alford was part of a scheme to get $25 million from a person identified in court records as “D.G.” In exchange, Alford said he could secure a pardon from then-President Donald Trump for a family member or get the Department of Justice to drop an investigation into the family member, as well as fund the release of a someone identified as “R.L.”

Matt Gaetz’s father is Don Gaetz, a former president of the Florida Senate. Others who approached Don Gaetz have said in news reports that they wanted to free Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago.

According to court records, Alford has previous fraud convictions, including a 2006 judgment where he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navarre, FL
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
City
Alford, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Florida sheriff condemns state agencies over handling of juvenile crime

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida sheriff says two state agencies are failing the people of his county. “I demand better service from our state partners. We are their customers. The people of this county are their customers,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said residents are concerned over […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Bomb threat called into Pen Air Federal Credit Union in Pace

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A bomb threat was called into the Pen Air Federal Credit Union on U.S. 90 in Pace Wednesday morning. Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded just after 9 a.m. to a bomb threat at the Pen Air Federal Credit Union at 4586 U.S. 90 in Pace. Deputies say they were told […]
PACE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Donald Trump
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect out on bond charged with domestic violence harassment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A murder suspect out on bond is back in Mobile Metro Jail, charged with domestic violence harassment. Early Thanksgiving morning, just before 4 a.m., Jeremiah Allen was arrested and charged with domestic violence harassment. Allen is charged with the murder of 33-year-old Marcus Gordon, who was found shot at a Citgo […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds of FedEx packages are found in Alabama woods

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods. An estimated 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies […]
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sheriff S Office#The Department Of Justice#The Florida Senate#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Body found in Bayou Chico

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities say a body was found Friday in Bayou Chico in Escambia County.  The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found at about 1 p.m. by members of Escambia Search and Rescue.  The person has not yet been identified, and the cause of death is not known at […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Woman strangled during robbery, Mobile Police say

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a report of robbery at Inn Town Suites Nov. 24 in Mobile. Police determined that the robbery happened inside a vehicle, after a man agreed to give a woman a ride to a hotel.  Once they arrived at the hotel, the man strangled the woman, and […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy