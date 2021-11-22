How to Start a Blog and Make Money

Blogging is a great side hustle or passive income that can make you a lot of money over time. Arguably one of the most successful blog types is travel blogging. This may be due to the fact that people who travel to a brand new destination need advice on where to visit, eat, and explore. This gives someone with travel experience a leg up because they can write about their own personal adventures and help someone else out. If you are someone who loves all things adventure and travel along with writing- travel blogging may be a great way to make some extra money. Even if you already have a blog, it's time to learn how to excel in the travel blog space.

