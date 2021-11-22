ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

This Could Be A Sign Of Heart Disease In Smokers

By Maria Loreto
L.A. Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us are aware of the health risks of smoking, but a new study suggests this dangerous symptom of heart disease is common in smokers. Smoking has long been associated with a variety of health issues. While this didn’t use to be the case, nowadays, teens and adults are well...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quit Smoking#Heart Health#Cardiovascular Disease
Austin American-Statesman

Can going to bed at 10 p.m. reduce heart disease risk?

A new study published this month in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health found that when it came to heart health, going to sleep between 10 and 11 p.m. was ideal. People who fell asleep after midnight had a 25% increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Those who fell asleep before 10 p.m. had a 24% increase in cardiovascular disease. And those people who fell asleep between 11 p.m. and midnight had a 12% increase in heart disease.
AUSTIN, TX
Gillian May

Signs of End-Stage Alcoholic Liver Disease

End-stage alcoholic liver disease, or otherwise known as decompensating cirrhosis, is when the liver has tipped its balance and can no longer function properly. For some people, this can cause very rapid death. But for others, it can be a chronic condition that impedes the quality of life considerably.
healthitanalytics.com

Missed Signs of Kidney Disease Impacting Chronic Disease Prevention

Despite using the standard methods of measurement, Daniel Whitney, PhD, lead author of the paper and assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Michigan Medicine, explained that missing the early signs of kidney disease could be due to overestimating kidney function. “The current clinic methods to assess kidney function...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
scitechdaily.com

Penicillin Significantly Slows Devastating Impacts of Rheumatic Heart Disease in Children

New findings address widely eradicated cardiovascular disease that continues to plague developing nations. Penicillin, a widely available and affordable antibiotic, may be one key to turning the tide on the deadly impacts of rheumatic heart disease (RHD) for children in developing nations. This according to the new findings of a large-scale, randomized controlled trial completed in Uganda and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
earth.com

Pandemic-related depression increases heart disease risk

Besides affecting the physical health of millions of Americans, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant toll on mental health too, increasing depression and anxiety in a large number of people. According to new research led by Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, almost 40 percent of the patients studied reported...
HEALTH
healio.com

Secondary antibiotic prophylaxis reduces progression of rheumatic heart disease in children

In children and adolescents with latent rheumatic heart disease, secondary antibiotic prophylaxis was associated with lower risk for disease progression at 2 years, researchers reported at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. For the GOAL trial, Andrea Beaton, MD, pediatric cardiologist and associate professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Dealing With Heart Disease and Facing Judgments

Carolyn Thomas of Victoria, Canada, was out for a morning walk in 2008 when “out of the blue,” the 58-year-old felt sick. Pain engulfed the center of her chest and radiated down her left arm. She was nauseous and sweaty. The emergency room doctor ran a few heart tests, then...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
earth.com

Extreme heat increases the risk of heart disease

A consequence of climate change is a greater frequency, intensity, and duration of extreme heat events. According to new study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, such events are associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular incidents, particularly in people with preexisting heart diseases. Extreme heat events pose a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

AHA: Risk for Heart Disease Up for Young Black Adults in the U.S.

FRIDAY, Nov. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Young African American patients have had an increasing burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors and worsened in-hospital outcomes, though with improved survival odds, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021, held virtually from Nov. 13 to 15.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KGLO News

New effort underway to educate women about heart disease

DES MOINES — Heart disease is the top killer of Iowa women and a cardiologist and researcher says the continued stress of the pandemic is making the ailment even more lethal. Dr. Noel Bairey Merz says the Women’s Heart Alliance is launching a radio PSA campaign this week to educate...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WRAL

VA seeing more heart disease in women

New science from the American Heart Association shows heart-related health concerns are rising among female veterans. They face unique life challenges which can lead to higher cardiovascular risk. Photographer: Rick Armstrong.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy