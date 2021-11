In the fourteenth consecutive week of crypto inflows, investments in digital asset-based products amounted to $154 million. This figure puts it roughly on par with last week, despite bitcoin continuing to struggle, falling 12% since then. However, bitcoin-based products continued to see a majority of the inflows, which amounted to $114 million. This sustained demand over the last month has helped to keep an assets under management (AuM) share of 67% among investment products, in spite of Bitcoin falling 4% during that period.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO