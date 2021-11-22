ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JBL Says Omos Is ‘Money’ Following Survivor Series, SmackDown Roster At RAW

By Ryan Clark
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we reported last night here on eWn, the storyline of Vince McMahon and his missing golden egg is a paid promotional partnership with Netflix...

firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Defends Wife Michelle McCool

The Undertaker has defended Michelle McCool over how she fought for the women in WWE, noting that she’s probably one of the most under-recognized WWE Superstars for what she did to get the female Superstars where they are today. Taker recently spoke with Joey Hayden of The Dallas Morning News...
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Hulk Hogan Posts A New Look Photo, Says He’s Down To ‘9th Grade Weight’

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently took to Facebook and posted a new look photo of himself. He’s lost a significant amount of weight and captioned the photo with,. Ric Flair recently said that Hogan was dealing with some “really bad health issues,” despite a fan saying he saw Hogan at a recent autograph signing and he “looks great and said he has no idea what Ric Flair is talking about health wise.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Comments On Tony Khan’s Criticism Of WWE Contracts, More

During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Tony Khan’s criticism of WWE contracts, how Tony Khan and Vince McMahon manage their companies, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Tony Khan’s criticism of WWE contracts: “The terms of...
WWE
Vince Mcmahon
John Layfield
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals Final Member of Men's SmackDown Survivor Series Team

After Roman Reigns and King Woods had a heated moment in the ring, it was time to decide the final member of the Men's SmackDown Survivor Series team, and it was between Jinder Mahal, Cesaro, Ricochet, and Sheamus. Early on it was anyone's game, though Mahal tried to get one over on Sheamus by letting him help with Ricochet only to try a surprise knockout on Sheamus while he was distracted. That didn't work, and everyone soon got back into the ring.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sami Zayn Isn’t Happy That The Brock Lesnar Announcement Took Away From His Win

As seen during last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn won a battle royal to earn a shot at the Universal Championship. Following Zayn’s win, Kayla Braxton announced that Brock Lesnar’s suspension has been lifted and he’ll be returning next week. On this week’s edition of “Talking Smack”, Sami...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former Wyatt Family Members Reunite (Photo)

Former Wyatt Family members Braun Strowman (aka “The Titan” Adam Scherr) and Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) reunited this weekend. The two were at WrestleCade (a convention/wrestling event) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “Family!!!” Scherr wrote on Twitter. Along with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), the duo formed...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bayley Posts Photo Of Herself Walking With Crutches

Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches, as seen below:. Back on July 15th, Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL with the expectation that she would be on the shelf for around 9 months. The former SmackDown Women’s star suffered...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Silas Young Shares Thoughts On ROH Hiatus, Not Cutting Talent During Pandemic

Silas Young recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former ROH TV Champion spoke about the company going on hiatus soon, how they did not cut any talent during the pandemic and more. Featured below are some...
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Omos and Omos Responds

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Undertaker said the following about Omos:. “The biggest thing for him, and it’s funny that you mentioned him because I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come. I mean, and that’s a big statement. Absolutely. But he’s special, almost as special.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rocky Romero Reveals His Match Against Bryan Danielson Happened On Short Notice

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Rocky Romero commented on his match with Bryan Danielson being put together on short notice, and more. He said,. “It was really cool because, I mean, it kind of happened short notice, too. I think I got the call on a Friday and then I showed up on Dynamite on that Wednesday. Tony called me and he was like, ‘Hey, I was talking to Danielson and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be cool if we had some forbidden door action this next week on Dynamite.’ Danielson’s been getting ready for the PPV, it might be an opportunity to do something with Danielson.’ So I was thinking, ‘Of course, who are they going to be interested in? Maybe like Juice or Finlay or somebody.’ Then he goes, ‘So we were thinking maybe Danielson vs. Rocky Romero.’ It took me a second because I was like, ‘Oh, me? Oh, you want me.’ I’m like, ‘Well that makes sense because obviously Danielson and I have so much history going back to the original LA Dojo, training together, and making our debut in New Japan in October of 2002. Just two young kids.’ So, why not? Yeah, that’s kind of cool, that’s a really cool thing. I was just really happy with how it turned out and I thought the match was really, really cool and first time being on Dynamite and TNT was awesome and to do it against someone that I have that kind of history with, and obviously, he’s a huge freaking superstar now, so getting to go toe-to-toe with him and showing what I got was amazing.“
WWE
Rolling Stone

Triller Fight Club Triad Combat: How to Watch the Fight (and Metallica Concert) Online

One of the more intriguing fights in recent years takes place tonight as Triller Fight Club presents its inaugural “Triad Combat” event. Taking place live from Texas and streaming on pay-per-view, Triller Fight Club Triad Combat features a stacked fight card as well as a special concert performance from Metallica. Buy:Triller Fight Club Triad Combat PPVat$19.99 What is Triad Combat? Triad Combat is a new combat team sport that incorporates both boxing and MMA rules, with fighters competing in a specially-designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds. Triller Fight Club Triad Combat will feature professional boxers competing against professional MMA (mixed martial arts) fighters...
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Reacts To Sasha Banks’ Recent Comments About Ronda Rousey

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Sasha Banks’ recent comments about being “pissed off” when Ronda Rousey joined WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On a backstage interaction he had with...
WWE
INFORUM

WWE Raw and Smackdown are coming to the Fargodome

FARGO — Wrestling stars from WWE Raw and Smackdown will face off Jan. 15 at the Fargodome. The bill includes Universal Champion Roman Reigns and tag team champs The USOS against Drew McIntyre & The New Day. Also appearing will be Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin and more.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Austin Theory Replaces Rey Mysterio on Team Raw for 2021 WWE Survivor Series

Austin Theory found another way to antagonize the Mysterio family. WWE official Adam Pearce announced Theory will replace Rey Mysterio on Team Raw for the tag team elimination match at Survivor Series. Following a loss to Bobby Lashley in the main event, Mysterio was being tended to by son Dominik...
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card After Tonight’s RAW

Austin Theory will be replacing Rey Mysterio in the men’s Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley defeat Rey. Adam Pearce then announced Theory as Rey’s replacement so that Team RAW can be as strong as possible and that Rey can focus on his well-being.
WWE

