Binance coin is rallying bullish after suffering from the market correction a day ago. The token registered a new 24-hour high mark during the intraday session. Binance Coin, or BNB, currently taking charge of the bulls after getting blessed by the trend reversal on November 19. The current sentiment of the market looks bullish. The weekly performance of the token comes out to be 0.59%. The reason behind such low positive performance is the occurrence of the trend reversal ( highs and lows) in the same week. The current market cap of BNB got a boost of 3.22%. One cannot say the same for its trading volume as it got decremented by 27.93%. The BNB/BTC pair and BNB/ETH pair enjoyed increment, totalling at 0.01092 BTC after an intraday gain of 3.61%, and 0.1447 ETH after gaining 1.88%, respectively.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO