Energy Industry

U.S. SEC charges oilfield services firm, former executive with disclosure failures – statement

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday said Texas-based oilfield services company ProPetro Holding...

Shore News Network

Mizuho’s top executives to resign over system failures

TOKYO (Reuters) -Mizuho Financial Group said on Friday its chief, chairman and three other executives will resign as financial authorities reprimanded Japan’s No. 3 lender for a series of technical system failures. The Financial Services Agency (FSA), the country’s banking regulator, said in a statement the failures had “undermined the...
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Former GE executive named CEO of Unical Aviation

Most recently, Ms. Green served as Chief Executive Officer for GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) Materials business, a premier distributor of airframe and engine component. Unical Aviation Inc. announced today it has appointed Sharon Green as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1. Ms. Green will replace Platinum Equity...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
101 WIXX

ProPetro, U.S. SEC settle charges on ex-CEO’s undisclosed perks

(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday Texas-based oilfield services company ProPetro Holding Corp and its founder and former CEO Dale Redman have agreed to settle charges for failing to properly disclose some of Redman’s executive perks and two stock pledges. The SEC’s order said Redman...
BUSINESS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

SEC proposes changes to increase securities lending disclosure

SEC proposes changes to increase securities lending disclosure. The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed rule changes designed to increase transparency of securities lending and borrowing transactions. Under proposed Exchange Act Rule 10c-1, the US securities markets regulator will require lenders to report the terms of a securities lending transaction...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

In Post-GameStop Reform Push, SEC Seeks More Stock-Lending Disclosure

The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving to bring greater transparency to the securities-lending market, where short-selling hedge funds borrow shares to bet against companies’ stocks. A new rule proposed by the SEC on Thursday would require firms that lend securities to report data on each loan to an oversight...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Former financial management executive convicted of fraud

David Singh, the founder of two unregistered mortgage investment companies in Ontario, has been convicted of defrauding investors. Singh, whose Fortune Financial managed more than $7 billion in transactions during the mid-1990s, was the brains behind Rockfort MIC and Greenview Capital MIC. The firms were not registered with the Ontario...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Flight Global.com

Norwegian names former Kongsberg executive as finance chief

Scandinavian budget carrier Norwegian has named Hans-Jorgen Wibstad as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Geir Karlsen. Karlsen retained the top financial post after he took over as the airline’s chief executive in mid-year. Wibstad will step into the role by June 2022. He is a former chief financial officer...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

SEC Charges Californian in $3.6M Crypto Scam

The complaint alleges that, from 2018 up to 2021, Ginster raised approximately $3.6 million in Bitcoin through two online platforms—MyMicroProfits.com and Social Profimatic—that promised extremely high rates of return by falsely claiming returns through, amongst other activities, purported “cryptocurrency trading and advertising arbitrage”. The complaint also alleges Ginster deceived investors in both offerings about, among other things, how their funds would be used. The ruse was uncovered after investigators learned Ginster misappropriated at least $1 million of the funds raised to pay personal expenses such as tax payments, housing expenses, and credit card bills.
PUBLIC SAFETY
natlawreview.com

SEC Adopts Amendments to Filing Fee Disclosure and Payment Methods

On October 13, 2021, the SEC adopted amendments to modernize filing fee disclosure and payment methods for, among others, closed-end funds (other than interval funds) and business development companies (BDCs) filing on Forms N-2 and N 14. The amendments will eliminate the fee disclosure currently included on the facing sheets of most registration statements and instead will require that affected registrants include a filing fee exhibit with tables presenting all fee-related information in a structured data format. The SEC also adopted amendments permitting payment of filing fees via Automated Clearing House (ACH) and debit and credit cards, and eliminated the option to pay filing fees by paper check or money order. The amendments generally will be effective on January 31, 2022; however, the amendments adding or eliminating payment options will be effective on May 31, 2022. Investment companies and BDCs filing on Forms N-2 and N-14 will become subject to the structuring requirements for filings they submit on or after July 31, 2025.
PERSONAL FINANCE
wsau.com

Payments firm Klarna’s Jan-Sep losses grow on soured credits

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Losses for Swedish payments firm Klarna deepened in the year to the end of September, while transactions using its platform jumped in the final three months of the period, results published on Friday showed. Operating losses at Klarna, a “buy now, pay later” company, widened to 3.13...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
News 4 Buffalo

Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short of recommending an end […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wsau.com

Mexico looking at when to seek panel over auto content rules dispute – economy minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Thursday she was working with the auto sector and the Canadian government to determine when to call for an arbitration panel https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/exclusive-mexico-seek-expert-panel-fix-auto-dispute-with-us-sources-say-2021-10-26 to resolve a dispute with Washington over auto content rules. Mexico in August requested that the United...
AMERICAS
Benzinga

Ripple CEO Confident About Beating SEC Charges

Ripple Labs Inc, the company behind the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) token, is making good progress in getting the charges levied against it by the SEC cleared, according to the company's CEO. What Happened: In an interview with CNBC, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that the questions being posed by the...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Executive Search Researcher - Leading Retained Search Firm

Maiden Marc Associates are currently working with a leading retained search firm covering Board and Director level placements across Investment Banking, Energy & Commodities and Private Equity to add a Researcher to their team. The firm has over 20 years of track record in delivering global searches within financial Services...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Wyoming DAO token registration with SEC halted over misleading statements

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has halted the registration of two tokens by a Wyoming-based decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The watchdog alleges that the DAO made inconsistent and materially misleading statements about its tokens. American CryptoFed DAO filed form S-1 with the regulator in September, seeking its authorization...
WYOMING STATE

