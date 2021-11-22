U.S. SEC charges oilfield services firm, former executive with disclosure failures – statement

On October 13, 2021, the SEC adopted amendments to modernize filing fee disclosure and payment methods for, among others, closed-end funds (other than interval funds) and business development companies (BDCs) filing on Forms N-2 and N 14. The amendments will eliminate the fee disclosure currently included on the facing sheets of most registration statements and instead will require that affected registrants include a filing fee exhibit with tables presenting all fee-related information in a structured data format. The SEC also adopted amendments permitting payment of filing fees via Automated Clearing House (ACH) and debit and credit cards, and eliminated the option to pay filing fees by paper check or money order. The amendments generally will be effective on January 31, 2022; however, the amendments adding or eliminating payment options will be effective on May 31, 2022. Investment companies and BDCs filing on Forms N-2 and N-14 will become subject to the structuring requirements for filings they submit on or after July 31, 2025.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO