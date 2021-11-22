ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelina Vega Comments On Her Frustrations With Her WWE Return Being Spoiled Online

By Ryan Clark
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest edition of the “Out of Character” podcast, Zelina Vega commented on her frustrations with her return to WWE being spoiled online, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Triple H’s influence on her WWE career: “As a manager, as a...

firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Hulk Hogan Posts A New Look Photo, Says He’s Down To ‘9th Grade Weight’

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently took to Facebook and posted a new look photo of himself. He’s lost a significant amount of weight and captioned the photo with,. Ric Flair recently said that Hogan was dealing with some “really bad health issues,” despite a fan saying he saw Hogan at a recent autograph signing and he “looks great and said he has no idea what Ric Flair is talking about health wise.”
WWE
ComicBook

Nia Jax Reveals Her Post-WWE Ring Name

WWE has released around 80 wrestlers from its roster this year along, which is still mind-blowing at times. One of those affected by the cut was Nia Jax, and while she addressed her release previously, we didn't know what her new ring name would be. That's changed though as Jax has updated her official website and revealed the changes and new name on social media, and Jax will now be going by Lina Fanene, which is a slightly shortened version of her full name Savelina Fanene. Fanene's current bio also says formerly Nia Jax of WWE & E! Total Divas, but she hasn't listed any email for bookings in that bio, at least not yet. You can see the post below.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Alexa Bliss Offers Update On Her WWE Absence

It’s better than nothing. Wrestlers come and go from WWE all the time and it can be difficult to keep track of where everyone is. Some of these names are bigger than others and many of them often take some time away from the company. This can happen for multiple reasons and now we have a bit more of an idea of where one of the company’s stars has been.
WWE
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Triple H
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Comments On Tony Khan’s Criticism Of WWE Contracts, More

During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Tony Khan’s criticism of WWE contracts, how Tony Khan and Vince McMahon manage their companies, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Tony Khan’s criticism of WWE contracts: “The terms of...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Not Happy With Becky Lynch After Her Recent Comments

In an interesting turn of events in the Flair/Lynch saga, it would seem that Ric Flair is getting in on it, he stating that he isn’t at all happy with Becky Lynch’s recent comments. He likewise isn’t happy with her use of ‘The Man’ moniker either. It’s certainly getting ugly...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Details Her Original Idea For Pregnancy Reveal On WWE RAW

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Vicente Beltran of ViBe & Wrestling about how she announced her pregnancy to the world on WWE television. That moment came when she told Asuka that winning the Money In The Bank was actually for the RAW Women’s Championship. However, that was not her original plan for the revelation.
WWE
#Combat
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sami Zayn Isn’t Happy That The Brock Lesnar Announcement Took Away From His Win

As seen during last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn won a battle royal to earn a shot at the Universal Championship. Following Zayn’s win, Kayla Braxton announced that Brock Lesnar’s suspension has been lifted and he’ll be returning next week. On this week’s edition of “Talking Smack”, Sami...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former Wyatt Family Members Reunite (Photo)

Former Wyatt Family members Braun Strowman (aka “The Titan” Adam Scherr) and Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) reunited this weekend. The two were at WrestleCade (a convention/wrestling event) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “Family!!!” Scherr wrote on Twitter. Along with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), the duo formed...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bayley Posts Photo Of Herself Walking With Crutches

Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches, as seen below:. Back on July 15th, Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL with the expectation that she would be on the shelf for around 9 months. The former SmackDown Women’s star suffered...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Silas Young Shares Thoughts On ROH Hiatus, Not Cutting Talent During Pandemic

Silas Young recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former ROH TV Champion spoke about the company going on hiatus soon, how they did not cut any talent during the pandemic and more. Featured below are some...
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Omos and Omos Responds

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Undertaker said the following about Omos:. “The biggest thing for him, and it’s funny that you mentioned him because I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come. I mean, and that’s a big statement. Absolutely. But he’s special, almost as special.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rocky Romero Reveals His Match Against Bryan Danielson Happened On Short Notice

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Rocky Romero commented on his match with Bryan Danielson being put together on short notice, and more. He said,. “It was really cool because, I mean, it kind of happened short notice, too. I think I got the call on a Friday and then I showed up on Dynamite on that Wednesday. Tony called me and he was like, ‘Hey, I was talking to Danielson and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be cool if we had some forbidden door action this next week on Dynamite.’ Danielson’s been getting ready for the PPV, it might be an opportunity to do something with Danielson.’ So I was thinking, ‘Of course, who are they going to be interested in? Maybe like Juice or Finlay or somebody.’ Then he goes, ‘So we were thinking maybe Danielson vs. Rocky Romero.’ It took me a second because I was like, ‘Oh, me? Oh, you want me.’ I’m like, ‘Well that makes sense because obviously Danielson and I have so much history going back to the original LA Dojo, training together, and making our debut in New Japan in October of 2002. Just two young kids.’ So, why not? Yeah, that’s kind of cool, that’s a really cool thing. I was just really happy with how it turned out and I thought the match was really, really cool and first time being on Dynamite and TNT was awesome and to do it against someone that I have that kind of history with, and obviously, he’s a huge freaking superstar now, so getting to go toe-to-toe with him and showing what I got was amazing.“
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jessica McKay Comments On Advice Given To Her From The Rock

Jessica McKay, one half of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions “The IInspriation”, was interviewed by Wrestling Daily as she talked about advice The Rock gave to her one time, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On her favorite match from The Rock:...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Announces Cameo Requests Now Available For Xavier Woods & Zelina Vega

WWE has announced that Cameo requests are now available for the two newest royal members of the company. Both Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega will be doing requests on the platform, though it’s noted that they are for a limited time only. The pricing for the Cameos are $425 each,...
WWE
PWMania

Zelina Vega Reaches Out To WWE Hall Of Famer For Queen Of The Ring Ideas

Zelina Vega joined Ryan Satin on the “Out of Character” podcast this week. During it, she discussed getting ideas from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who is a past King of the Ring winner, about ideas for her now that she is the Queen of the Ring after winning the first-ever Queen’s Crown tournament.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Booker T Reacts To Sasha Banks’ Recent Comments About Ronda Rousey

During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on Sasha Banks’ recent comments about being “pissed off” when Ronda Rousey joined WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On a backstage interaction he had with...
WWE
PWMania

Damian Priest Comments On Wrestlers Being Released By WWE

While speaking to the United Kingdom’s Metro newspaper, United States champion Damian Priest commented on WWE releasing talent:. “That’s the unfortunate part of life. Especially in a business where you’re living your dream – so it hurts, because we care about these people. We know they’re hurting, so we hurt. It’s unfortunate. It’s like that survivors guilt – you feel guilty, but at the same time… it’s an odd feeling. But then you come to the realisation – wait a minute, these are all incredible people! They’re gonna be fine! There’s that positive, and that’s always my sentiment. Well, now the world is yours. Go out and grab it!”
