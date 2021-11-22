ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown Viewership For 11/19/21

By Andrew Ravens
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,064,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,104,000...

