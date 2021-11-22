The Latest On The WWE Superfan Documentary Being Put On Hold

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Rocky Romero commented on his match with Bryan Danielson being put together on short notice, and more. He said,. “It was really cool because, I mean, it kind of happened short notice, too. I think I got the call on a Friday and then I showed up on Dynamite on that Wednesday. Tony called me and he was like, ‘Hey, I was talking to Danielson and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be cool if we had some forbidden door action this next week on Dynamite.’ Danielson’s been getting ready for the PPV, it might be an opportunity to do something with Danielson.’ So I was thinking, ‘Of course, who are they going to be interested in? Maybe like Juice or Finlay or somebody.’ Then he goes, ‘So we were thinking maybe Danielson vs. Rocky Romero.’ It took me a second because I was like, ‘Oh, me? Oh, you want me.’ I’m like, ‘Well that makes sense because obviously Danielson and I have so much history going back to the original LA Dojo, training together, and making our debut in New Japan in October of 2002. Just two young kids.’ So, why not? Yeah, that’s kind of cool, that’s a really cool thing. I was just really happy with how it turned out and I thought the match was really, really cool and first time being on Dynamite and TNT was awesome and to do it against someone that I have that kind of history with, and obviously, he’s a huge freaking superstar now, so getting to go toe-to-toe with him and showing what I got was amazing.“

