WWE

The Latest On The WWE Superfan Documentary Being Put On Hold

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe reported back in April that WWE announced a new documentary titled “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir”, but the documentary has yet to premiere. According to a report from...

PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bayley Posts Photo Of Herself Walking With Crutches

Bayley took to Twitter on Friday to share a photo of her walking with crutches, as seen below:. Back on July 15th, Bayley underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL with the expectation that she would be on the shelf for around 9 months. The former SmackDown Women’s star suffered...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Silas Young Shares Thoughts On ROH Hiatus, Not Cutting Talent During Pandemic

Silas Young recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former ROH TV Champion spoke about the company going on hiatus soon, how they did not cut any talent during the pandemic and more. Featured below are some...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rocky Romero Reveals His Match Against Bryan Danielson Happened On Short Notice

During a recent appearance on the “Battleground” podcast, Rocky Romero commented on his match with Bryan Danielson being put together on short notice, and more. He said,. “It was really cool because, I mean, it kind of happened short notice, too. I think I got the call on a Friday and then I showed up on Dynamite on that Wednesday. Tony called me and he was like, ‘Hey, I was talking to Danielson and I was thinking, ‘Man, it’d be cool if we had some forbidden door action this next week on Dynamite.’ Danielson’s been getting ready for the PPV, it might be an opportunity to do something with Danielson.’ So I was thinking, ‘Of course, who are they going to be interested in? Maybe like Juice or Finlay or somebody.’ Then he goes, ‘So we were thinking maybe Danielson vs. Rocky Romero.’ It took me a second because I was like, ‘Oh, me? Oh, you want me.’ I’m like, ‘Well that makes sense because obviously Danielson and I have so much history going back to the original LA Dojo, training together, and making our debut in New Japan in October of 2002. Just two young kids.’ So, why not? Yeah, that’s kind of cool, that’s a really cool thing. I was just really happy with how it turned out and I thought the match was really, really cool and first time being on Dynamite and TNT was awesome and to do it against someone that I have that kind of history with, and obviously, he’s a huge freaking superstar now, so getting to go toe-to-toe with him and showing what I got was amazing.“
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

The Wrestling World Reacts To The Latest Round Of WWE Releases

As we reported on Thursday night here on eWn, WWE released John Morrison, Hit Row, Tegan Knox, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, and Shane Thorne due to “budget cuts.”. Following the releases, Mickie James, Matt Hardy, Ricochet, Santana, Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, Cassie Lee, and others took to Twitter to react.
WWE
411mania.com

Taya Valkyrie Slams WWE Following Latest Releases: ‘Zero Respect For Talent’

Taya Valkyrie is done being polite about WWE’s releases, taking shots at the company following the latest round of cuts. Valkyrie, who was herself cut earlier this month, posted to Twitter after her husband John Morrison and others (including Hit Row, Tegan Nox, and more) were released. Valkyrie wrote:. ”...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Becky Lynch Slams Charlotte Flair for Her Latest Comments

Becky Lynch wasn't too impressed with Charlotte Flair's latest comments about how she's viewed backstage in WWE. Weeks removed from their infamous "Championship Exchange" and the shouting match that reportedly occurred backstage afterwards, Flair spoke with BT Sport and combatted the recent reports that she's "difficult" to work with backstage. "The Queen" said, "If I was a man would it rub people the wrong way? No one looks at a man and goes, 'why does he want to be the world champion again when he's been on top all these years?' Is it because I'm a woman and have done it all and we have a smaller division? Charlotte is difficult? Because I stand up for what I believe in? That makes me difficult? If I was a man, I'd have big balls. I know how good I am. Man or woman, I am the best."
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Kenn Doane Possibly Being Groomed For Producer Role On WWE Main Roster

As previously reported here on the website, former Attitude Era star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) announced via social media that he has requested a release from WWE, where he has been working as a behind-the-scenes producer for the NXT brand. Fightful Select has an update on the potential fallout...
WWE
411mania.com

Undertaker Films Documentary Content For WWE This Week

The Undertaker reportedly filmed new documentary content for WWE this week. PWInsider reports that the WWE legend taped content in Connecticut this week and is reportedly taping his interview for the Survivor Series preview episode of the Bump in advance. The Usos and Liv Morgan are set to be on...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ruby Soho Comments On The Backstage Atmosphere In AEW, More

During the latest edition of the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Ruby Soho commented on AEW reminding her of the independent wrestling scene, the backstage atmosphere in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On how AEW reminds her of the independent scene in wrestling: “It’s...
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Health Update on WWE Legend Terry Funk

News broke earlier this year that WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk had been moved into an assisted living facility due to a battle with dementia. The 77-year-old former NWA World Heavyweight Champion's official Twitter account responded to that news breaking back in July, saying, "Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words!"
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Omos Reacts To Undertaker Compares Him To Wrestling Legend Andre The Giant

Getting a compliment from The Undertaker leaves most up-and-coming WWE Superstars at a loss for words. The giant of the WWE roster took to social media this week to respond to some praise he received from “The Dead Man” during this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. As noted, Undertaker...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Big E. Talks Being WWE Champion On Raw, Roman Reigns & More

Big E. recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Champion spoke about working with Roman Reigns, moving forward with the title on Raw and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On working with...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Holding Fan Vote For NXT Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo & Grayson Waller will take place in a men’s WarGames match at this year’s NXT WarGames special. WWE is holding a fan vote to determine the two...
WWE

