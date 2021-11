4 Tips For Navigating Thanksgiving and COVID-19 Subscribe. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. Navigating the holidays is stressful enough—and now you're adding COVID on top of it! While we were encouraged not to celebrate with people outside our household in 2020, this year will look a lot different. First, you'll want to accurate assess your level of COVID comfort. Then, regardless of whether you're traveling to see family or staying home, learn to cope ahead and to rehearse difficult conversations. And don't make the mistake of waiting too late to reach out for support if you need it.

