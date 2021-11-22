ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Federal government enacting new tipping rule for restaurants

By Ed Sealover
Denver Business Journal
Denver Business Journal
 5 days ago
The Colorado Restaurant Association is concerned about the fines that come with the...

Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver-Area Retirement Communities

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and community websites. The Denver area is definedas the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties). Wind Crest, ranked No. 4 on last year’s List, did not respond in time for publication.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Denver adopts rules to cut greenhouse gas emissions from large commercial buildings

Denver joins a handful of U.S. cities that have already enacted building performance standards, such as Boulder and St. Louis. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Bizspotlight

ZoomCare, the primary care innovator and creator of on-demand healthcare, today announced the opening of a new ZoomCare clinic in Denver’s Lower Highland, also called LoHi, neighborhood. The new location will open at 3210 Tejon Street on November 19th, 2021. This clinic opening marks the next step in the company’s expansion strategy in the Denver metro area, increasing their presence to four clinics in the region. Staffed with board-certified providers who cater to a broad range of urgent illnesses and injuries, the LoHi clinic will also include primary preventive care services. The location also boasts on-site labs and prescriptions, allowing patients to leave with their medication in hand. It is open seven days a week, year-round. "We’re excited to continue expanding our presence in the Denver area and bring our unique care model to even more patients in the region. We can’t wait to show patients what makes ZoomCare so special, including online scheduling and same-day visits that start on time," said Jeff D. Fee, CEO of ZoomCare. Starting on November 18th, Denver residents can book ZoomCare appointments at the Lohi Clinic at www.zoomcare.com or through the ZoomCare Android or iOS apps. For more information about ZoomCare, visit www.zoomcare.com. About ZoomCare ZoomCare is focused on a single goal: reinventing healthcare to put people in charge of their own health. We deliver same day, on-demand primary, urgent, specialty, and emergency healthcare through mobile-first technology, text and video visits, and in-person at over 60 neighborhood clinics across 4 states. Our trusted professionals help you feel better, faster, with compassionate care, no-wait visits and on-site access to prescription medication. And our patients love us, with 20k reviewers rating us 4.8/5 stars. For more about ZoomCare, visit our website, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Media Contact: Kate Arvidson Strategic Partnership Manager karvidson@zoomcare.com.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

DIA strike ends with 'historic' raises for janitors

Janitors at Denver International Airport have reached a historic agreement with Flagship Facility Services, for a $4.00 an hour raise over their three-year contacts. This comes after 350 janitors walked off the job at 6 a.m on Saturday due to increased workloads, said the Service Employee International Union (SEIU) Local 105, a Colorado union that represents healthcare, janitorial, security and airport workers.
DENVER, CO
Denver Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - November 19, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
Denver Business Journal

Full Plate: Sheraton opens high-end cocktail bar; golf lounge/eatery coming soon

Plus, a pioneering Denver brewpub and upscale Boulder eatery roll out menus from new executive chefs, and Edgewater Public Market welcomes a vegetable-forward restaurant. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors...
Denver Business Journal

Colorado votes on distribution plan for $95M federal stimulus to help small business

Gov. Polis' administration hopes to use the money for a variety of programs. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their contributions to metro Denver's community.
Denver Business Journal

Good Works: Civic 50 honorees recognized at awards program

The 2021 Civic 50 Colorado honorees were announced during a virtual event held Tuesday, Nov. 9. The Civic 50 Colorado honorees are public and private companies with at least 15 employees with Colorado operations, and are selected based on four dimensions of their Colorado community engagement program as determined by an annual survey: investment, integration, institutionalization, and impact.
Denver Business Journal

Legalize it?

2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and resilience among small businesses, highlighting their contributions to metro Denver's community.
Denver Business Journal

2021 Denver-Area Home Health Care Agencies

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by Denver Business Journal. Only companies that replied to our inquiries were included in this List. The Denver area is defined as the seven-county metro (Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties). In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
Denver Business Journal

9 Colorado companies rank on Deloitte's list of fastest-growing tech businesses

Deloitte released its annual list of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America this week, and nine Colorado companies made the list. Deloitte’s 2021 North America Technology Fast 500 measures the fastest-growing companies in technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, financial technology and energy tech sectors. Fast 500 awardees are selected based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2010.
Denver Business Journal

Executive Voice: Chancellor Michelle Marks leads CU Denver to 'equity-serving' future

With its Hispanic-Serving Institution status official, the university's chancellor is working to make the state's most diverse research university even more accessible. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our economy, facing unprecedented pandemic-fueled challenges. DBJ's Small Business Awards honors excellence and...
Denver Business Journal

RTD offers $4,000 hiring bonus for new workers

The Regional Transportation District is hiring bus and rail operators, technicians and mechanics and offering a $4,000 hiring bonus. RTD said Thursday that in order to accommodate a resurgence in transit usage, it needs candidates for positions throughout the agency. The district added it has been impacted by the "Great Resignation" like other industries.
Denver Business Journal

