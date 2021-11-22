ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars place WR Jamal Agnew on IR

By Zachary Links
 5 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Agnew suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of yesterday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It looked to be serious right off the bat, as Agnew’s leg twisted as he was tackled following a three-yard catch. It’s a blow to the Jaguars, as Agnew has been one of their most impactful playmakers this season.

Agnew has registered seven return touchdowns since 2017, more than any other player in the NFL. Two of those have come this year — he housed a 102-yard kickoff in Week 2 and returned a botched field goal try for a record 109-yard TD in Week 3. He’s also played a significant role on offense. Just last week, he scored a 66-yard rushing touchdown against the Colts. Meanwhile, as a receiver, he has a 24/229/1 line for the year.

The Jaguars will replace Agnew on the 53-man roster this week, but they’ll be hard-pressed to replace his production. Head coach Urban Meyer may need other reinforcements too, since left tackle Cam Robinson and cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and Tyson Campbell were also banged up on Sunday.

