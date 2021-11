A new study published this month in the European Heart Journal – Digital Health found that when it came to heart health, going to sleep between 10 and 11 p.m. was ideal. People who fell asleep after midnight had a 25% increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Those who fell asleep before 10 p.m. had a 24% increase in cardiovascular disease. And those people who fell asleep between 11 p.m. and midnight had a 12% increase in heart disease.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO