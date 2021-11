Google was rumoured to be working on a foldable phone expected to be released by the end of the year, but it looks like we’re not getting a Pixel Fold anytime soon. According to the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Google is not bringing the Pixel Fold this year or even in the first half of 2022. This is most likely because Google wants to wait until they are ready to compete against the current foldables on the market, namely the Samsung’s Z Fold devices. Ross Young from the DSCC reported, “They likely figured that competing against Samsung in the U.S. and Europe in a small niche market facing higher costs than their primary competitor, would stack the odds against this project.”

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO