Best ACC Bets For Monday, Nov. 22: Notre Dame, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia's first game without Brennan Armstrong under center led to a loss to No. 7 Notre Dame. "Everyone else has to now be better right: the protection, the separation on the routes from a defender, everything has to be now better for more sources," said Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall after the game. "When this is the first punt [that was shanked] that [Jacob] Finn has done, I think in his college career, and so it surprised us all. And Ferrell's field goal, so those are easy things to see. But they they're more impactful when Brennan's not our quarterback, and so I don't want us to play tight. It's just now an opportunity and a challenge. We need everyone to do more. And that's that was my message basically after the game, and it was clear tonight."

