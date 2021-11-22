ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets’ Michael Carter to miss two to three weeks with ankle injury

By Zachary Links
 5 days ago
Michael Carter has rushed for 430 yards on 111 carries this season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carter — not to be confused with the Jets’ rookie fifth-round defensive back of the same name — was a fourth-round selection in this year’s draft. This Carter split time with Broncos second-round pick Javonte Williams at UNC and registered back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2019 and 2020. His senior year was particularly efficient — the 5-foot-7, 201-pounder averaged 8.0 yards per tote en route to 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns.

So far this year, he’s got 430 yards on 111 carries (3.9 ypc average). In an all-around flat Jets offense, he’s emerged as the top option ahead of veteran Tevin Coleman and the rest of the bunch.

Without Carter, the Jets will lean more on Coleman, Ty Johnson, Lamical Perine and Nick Bawden when they take on the Texans this week.

newyorkjets.com

Jets' Michael Carter: 'We Can't Shoot Ourselves in the Foot'

There was a silver lining in the cloud that hovered over MetLife Stadium during the Jets' 45-17 loss on Sunday to the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. Among the few positives was the play of three rookies: RB Michael Carter, WR Elijah Moore and CB Michael Carter II. Moore and Carter each scored a fourth TD of the season; while on defense Carter II covered a Buffalo fumble.
NFL
NJ.com

Jets’ Michael Carter says he’s never felt like a rookie

Jets running back Michael Carter doesn’t feel like a rookie. He didn’t even feel like one when the Jets selected him in the fourth round out of North Carolina. “I never did. And all the guys know that. They’ll be like: ‘What’s up, rook?’ And I’ll be like, ‘I’m not a rookie. It’s just my first year,’” Carter said. “That is what I always tell them and I am not joking either because I never really felt like a rookie. Ever. They drafted me to play. There is no redshirting in the NFL.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets RB Michael Carter out multiple weeks, Zach Wilson decision coming Wednesday

Jets rookie RB Michael Carter will miss a few games after spraining his ankle against the Dolphins in Week 11. Carter will be out “a couple weeks” with a “very mild high-ankle sprain,” according to Robert Saleh. Carter suffered the injury early in the third quarter Sunday and didn’t return after limping off the field. Saleh didn’t provide any more clarity in his Monday news conference, only saying that there is a lot to consider with a high-ankle sprain and that the Jets won’t rush Carter back.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Three Jets takeaways from Week 11 loss to Dolphins

Coming off of an embarrassing 45-14 loss to their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets came into a Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with divisional revenge on their minds. As a team that is struggling to get any wins in general, divisional wins have been even harder to come by for Gang Green–and Sunday’s game was no different. The Jets-Dolphins matchup produced a close game but also left New York with as many question marks as it came into the game with–if not even more.
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Jets Place RB Michael Carter on IR; Elevate Four to Active Roster

The Jets have elevated QB Josh Johnson, RB Austin Walter and DEs Ronnie Blair and Jabari Zuniga for Sunday's game against the Texans. The club also placed RB Michael Carter on injured reserve. Carter, a fourth-round pick in 2021 out of UNC, sustained a low-grade high-ankle sprain against the Dolphins...
NFL
