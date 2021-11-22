Jets’ Michael Carter to miss two to three weeks with ankle injury

Michael Carter has rushed for 430 yards on 111 carries this season. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carter — not to be confused with the Jets’ rookie fifth-round defensive back of the same name — was a fourth-round selection in this year’s draft. This Carter split time with Broncos second-round pick Javonte Williams at UNC and registered back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2019 and 2020. His senior year was particularly efficient — the 5-foot-7, 201-pounder averaged 8.0 yards per tote en route to 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns.

So far this year, he’s got 430 yards on 111 carries (3.9 ypc average). In an all-around flat Jets offense, he’s emerged as the top option ahead of veteran Tevin Coleman and the rest of the bunch.

Without Carter, the Jets will lean more on Coleman, Ty Johnson, Lamical Perine and Nick Bawden when they take on the Texans this week.