OHIO — An Amber Alert out of Ohio has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl. The vehicle she was last seen in may have been spotted in Indiana. The alert was issued around 2 p.m. on Friday. Ana Grace Burke, 5, left a store Thursday night with her 36-year-old neighbor and has not been seen since, according to the FBI.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO