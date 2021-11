Figure skating will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about events at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. It's always incredibly impressive to see what these athletes can do, balanced on thin blades and skimming along ice. However, there's one question that has always plagued us: how do figure skaters not get dizzy? With all the spinning required in elite programs, you'd think that they'd be dizzy all the time, but there's a method for avoiding it that skaters learn over years of training.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO