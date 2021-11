As his NHL suspension nears its end, Evander Kane was back at the Sharks' facility and skating on Saturday, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reported Sunday citing league sources. Kane was suspended 21 games in mid-October over a violation of the NHL's COVID-19 health and safety protocol, reportedly due to his use of a fake vaccine card. Kane has served 17 games of that suspension, and will first be eligible to return to the active roster on Nov. 30 against the New Jersey Devils.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO