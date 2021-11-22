ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

We Are Adding to Our Position in This Drug Stock

By Jim Cramer, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly before the closing bell, we will be buying 75 shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) at roughly $261.75. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 325 shares of Eli Lilly. This buy will increase Eli Lilly's weight in the portfolio from about 1.56% to 2.02%. Last Thursday, we...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

What's on Our Radar for the Week Ahead

The S&P 500 pulled back during this holiday shortened trading week, largely attributable to a Friday sell-off resulting from renewed COVID fears following news of a new "heavily-mutated variant" discovered in South Africa. While the economically sensitive Dow Jones Industrial Average was the hardest hit on Friday, the Nasdaq was the main underperformer this week thanks to a rotation out of high flying tech heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Person
Jim Cramer
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His PayPal Position

Jim Cramer announced plans to buy 25 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) for around $191 per share Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club." When a stock repeatedly faces selling pressure, investors should stay disciplined and spread out their buys, according to Cramer. That's what he is doing with PayPal.
STOCKS
moneyandmarkets.com

Best Stocks for Future Boom in THC Drug Testing

In the latest Marijuana Market Update, I cover a pair of options to take advantage of the burgeoning, multibillion-dollar drug testing market. I then compare them directly. More and more states are eyeing cannabis legalization measures, and that brings about an unresolved issue … law enforcement. The struggle is that lawmakers and scientists are at odds over driving under the influence of cannabis and how it should be regulated.
MARKETS
NBC Chicago

We Are Buying the Dip on This Cybersecurity Stock

Shortly before the closing bell, we will be buying 300 shares of NortonLifeLock (NLOK) at roughly $24.89. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 2,600 shares of NortonLifeLock, representing 1.53% of the portfolio. As a reminder, if our trade alert is issued with less than 45 minutes in the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#The Charitable Trust#The Investing Club#Donanemab#Bmo Capital#Jpmorgan#Tirzepatide
FXStreet.com

What happens to my shares in a stock split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
investing.com

4 Value Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Portfolio in Q4

As surging inflation and supply chain disruptions raise concerns over the possibility of a big equity market correction in the near-term, many highly-priced stocks may witness a pullback. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound value stocks HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), and International Paper (IP). Read on.Although impressive third-quarter corporate earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending pushed benchmark indexes to record highs last month, historically-high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s decision to start tapering its bond-buying soon, and ongoing supply chain disruptions have been fostering volatility in the markets of late.
STOCKS
New York Post

Elon Musk sells another $1B in Tesla stock, selling spree now up to $10B

Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed Tuesday that he sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker, worth some $1.05 billion, bringing his total selling spree this month to nearly $10 billion worth of Tesla stock. Musk — the wealthiest man in the world, worth some $300 billion — made...
STOCKS
biopharmadive.com

Neurocrine stocks up on a biotech's psychiatric drugs

Neurocrine Biosciences, a San Diego-based drugmaker focused on diseases of the brain, announced Monday that it has in-licensed a crop of experimental medicines, with the goal to develop them as treatments for schizophrenia, dementia and other neuropsychiatric disorders. The deal hands Neurocrine rights to a "broad portfolio" of drugs discovered...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Money Morning

Our Rivian Stock Forecast After the Monster IPO

Rivian's IPO was the biggest of the year and immediately made the EV maker a household name. But does it belong in your portfolio? Our Rivian stock forecast will give you the details so you can make a hype-free decision... Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) started trading on the Nasdaq...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Saudi Fund Ramps Up US Stock Holdings By Adding Alibaba, Walmart

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, almost tripled its holdings of U.S.-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter, up from $16 billion, Reuters reports. The fund added shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Other stocks purchased GrubHub Inc...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy