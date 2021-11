Zoom reported another quarterly beat, but guidance has revenues basically flat for 3 straight quarters now. While the Zoom Video Communications (ZM) quarterly results avoided some of the dire outcomes feared from the Covid demand pull forwards, the video conferencing service is struggling to maintain growth. The stock is already down 50% dip from the highs, the Zoom still trades at highly elevated valuations. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock, as the company no longer guides to sequential growth and failed to acquire growth via the Five9 (FIVN) deal.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO