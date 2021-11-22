ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Are Adding to Our Position in This Drug Stock

By Jim Cramer, CNBC
Cover picture for the articleShortly before the closing bell, we will be buying 75 shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) at roughly $261.75. Following the trade, the Charitable Trust will own 325 shares of Eli Lilly. This buy will increase Eli Lilly's weight in the portfolio from about 1.56% to 2.02%. Last Thursday, we...

