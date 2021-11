Wisconsin Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed what was considered one of the stronger counts against Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two people during a protest last year. The charge, illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, is a misdemeanor punishable by up to nine months in prison. No one disputes Rittenhouse’s age of 17 at the time of the incident, but according to NBC News, Schroeder cited an exception within the law dealing with Rittenhouse’s age and the length of the weapon’s barrel in dismissing the count.

