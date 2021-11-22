SKYDOG FARM

Here in Extension, we believe in the spirit of the farm. For over 100 years we have been assisting farmers and ranchers, homeowners and organizations grow food. We. have the best educational information and research to share to help those folks succeed – be better. In addition to teaching, we serve them as well by adapting to the community’s needs. In this case, assisting the homeowner who wants to grow food, but has no yard. Assisting the community that wants community gardens. Meeting the needs of a farmer to increase their yield. Working in a community to help eradicate a food desert. Our mission has always stayed the same, but our roles have changed as we work with the ever-increasing diversification of our food system. We are an active part of the local food system, and we celebrate all the others who are as well.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO