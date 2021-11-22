ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

SKYDOG FARM

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkydog Farm has transformed their 1,800 sq ft botanical greenhouse into a Holiday Oasis that is open to the community Saturdays 12-4pm and by appointment throughout November and December. This is the third year that owners, Mark Phillips and Katherine Fotiades, have opened their greenhouse for the winter season....

www.mybackyardnews.com

waltermagazine.com

Farm & Table

The kids are alright at Elodie Farms in Rougemont, where Ted Domville and Sandra Vergara host dinners and meet-and-greets with their goats. Ted Domville and Sandra Vergara are never alone on the steps of their historic farmhouse in Rougemont. Wherever they go, their kids follow and gently nudge their parents — with their horns.
RALEIGH, NC
Great Bend Post

BOOR: Farm planning

Women Managing the Farm and K-State Department of Agricultural Economics presents a free webinar November 29, at 7 p.m. CST with Roger McEowen to provide factual, up-to-date information for farm and ranch families to assist in estate and tax planning. Uncertainty about the future of applicable laws can make the...
AGRICULTURE
kingwood.com

Christmas At The Farm

Fountain View Farm is kicking off this Christmas season with their 2nd annual Christmas at the Farm event! Join us at Fountain View Farm for a Christmas celebration that the whole family will enjoy!. This fun, family event takes place Sunday, November 28th from 2 - 6 pm. There will...
CELEBRATIONS
countryfolks.com

It starts on the farm

Associate Director of the Milk Quality Improvement Program at Cornell University Dr. Nicole Martin started her recent eOrganic webinar with a simple premise: The raw milk gathered on a dairy farm – and what is or isn’t in it – can greatly impact pasteurized dairy product quality. “What happens on...
AGRICULTURE
Mark Phillips
ozarksfn.com

Back on the Farm

ELKINS, ARK. – The ability to supply a quality product to the consumer is the passion behind Hillside Beef in Elkins, Ark., and Gayle Schleif and her fiancé Jeff Muldrew are committed to that goal. “When someone is buying our product, we want them to get exactly what they pay...
AGRICULTURE
Mount Vernon News

Farm for Rent

Farm for Rent, Mount Vernon city limits, LARGE 100 year old barn on 15 acres of fertile cleared land. Creek runs along the side of the property. Possible uses: Horse farm, livestock farm, organic farm. $1,000/month. 614-620-4321.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
APG of Wisconsin

Down on the Farm: Considering what we are grateful for at the farm

A fresh skiff of snow covers the ground, and chilly flakes blow against my face. The day can’t decide if it’s sunny or snowy, vacillating between the two in waves as I make my way through morning chores. But I am thankful for my warm chore gear, as I’ve fully bundled up for the occasion.
AGRICULTURE
cbslocal.com

Dazzler Farms in Woodland

A Woodland pumpkin patch has switched over for the holidays, and they're ready to meet your Christmas tree needs! Big Al is at Dazzler Farms checking out the trees, and what else they have there for the kids!
AGRICULTURE
hudsonvalleyone.com

Tree Cutting Farms

Christmas Tree Lane. Open November 26-December 19, 9am – 4pm. Cut your own Christmas trees or pre-cut Christmas trees. Store with holiday items. 9 Christmas Drive, Wallkill. 845-895-3536. Wallkill View Farm. Open through December, 9am-6:30pm, 7 days a week. Ready to go Christmas trees. Enjoy picking your trees and fresh...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Atlas Obscura

Glaumbær Farm & Museum

A farm is said to have stood on this site in northern Iceland since the late ninth century—in other words, about as long as the island has been settled. Now, rather than a working farm, the Glaumbær Farm and Museum is home to beautifully-preserved Icelandic turf houses that offer a glimpse of life in the 18th and 19th centuries.
WORLD
dtnpf.com

Party On at the Farm

In 1977, my parents invited a few college friends out to the farm for a weekend never dreaming they would create a legacy that is now three generations strong. At our annual farm party, the participants come from varied backgrounds, careers, challenges and accomplishments. Yet, on this one weekend, life hits pause. It is three days of therapy without the couch.
ILLINOIS STATE
cbslocal.com

Exploring Floyd Farms

This local Non Profit is teaching kids healthy eating habits and are having fun doing it! Check out the Food Literacy Centers!
AGRICULTURE
southeastiowaunion.com

Remington Seeds: A Farming Community

Remington Hybrid Seed Co. has been the largest third-party seed company globally for a long time, beginning in 1984, serving customers at home and abroad. The Mt. Pleasant location has been integral in all phases of the seed production and distribution process around Mt. Pleasant since the early 2000s. At...
AGRICULTURE
Islands Sounder

Giving thanks for island farms

Submitted by the San Juan Makers Guild. This fall the Islands saw a great response to the annual Farm Tour. September and October had more than 500 people out visiting island farms on San Juan, Orcas and Lopez and enjoying a preceding online film and discussion. Spanning three weekends on three islands, children, parents and seniors explored diverse farms to see where our local food comes from. Each island had 9-12 sites to visit with a full weekend of immersive choices. Meeting farm animals — and protecting your buttons from gregarious goats or chasing chickens with little chance of a successful grab — were popular activities with kids. Guests of all ages enjoyed tasting fresh-pressed cider, soft and creamy goat cheeses, galettes and pies made with local orchard apples, and hot-from-the-oven bread infused with local pesto or fruit.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
University of Florida

Farm-City Week Breakfast

Here in Extension, we believe in the spirit of the farm. For over 100 years we have been assisting farmers and ranchers, homeowners and organizations grow food. We. have the best educational information and research to share to help those folks succeed – be better. In addition to teaching, we serve them as well by adapting to the community’s needs. In this case, assisting the homeowner who wants to grow food, but has no yard. Assisting the community that wants community gardens. Meeting the needs of a farmer to increase their yield. Working in a community to help eradicate a food desert. Our mission has always stayed the same, but our roles have changed as we work with the ever-increasing diversification of our food system. We are an active part of the local food system, and we celebrate all the others who are as well.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WCIA

From the Farm: Fertilizer Application

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Record high prices for fertilizer are troubling many farmers in how much fertilizer should really be applied for the 2022 corn and soybean crops. But one person has an idea to consider. Chief agronomist Howard Brown for Illini FS suggests that potash and phosphate for next year at least should be […]
AGRICULTURE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fresh Farm Flowers

Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. There is a Real Solution to Hair Loss Thousands Are Growing a Full Head of Hair. On Medicare? Don't Forget to...
LIFESTYLE
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Yoder Farms

LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Levi Yoder of Lovington says his ancestors settled in the area nearly 100 years ago to help with the corn harvest. “While he was here, he met and got married a year or two later and has been farming in the area ever since,” Levi said about his grandfather. Today, Levi, […]
LOVINGTON, IL
Agriculture Online

This week on the farm with XtremeAg farmers

Here's a peek at what's going on in Iowa, North Carolina, and Arkansas as farmers there wrap up the 2021 growing season. Kelly Garrett, Kevin Matthews, and Matt Miles are turning their attention to decision making for 2022.
AGRICULTURE
wgvunews.org

All About the Farm

All About the Farm, today speaking with Mel Koelling, owner of Tannenbaum Farms, discussing Christmas Trees. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
AGRICULTURE

