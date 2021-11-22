ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CTE may not only ail pro athletes. These everyday people fear they have the condition

By Sacha Pfeiffer
wunc.org
 5 days ago

The degenerative brain condition known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy gained infamy due to cases in high-profile professional football players. But CTE goes...

www.wunc.org

wunc.org

Fly-fishing programs catch on as therapy for troops and veterans recovering from trauma

One sunny day in 2017, Luke Cureton was on a lake in Montana. He’d been medically retired from the Army. A roadside bomb injured him during his second tour in Iraq, he said. He’d been struggling with PTSD, which is part of the reason he was in Montana fly fishing. He cast an imitation fly and tried to make it look appetizing. Then he got a bite.
LIFESTYLE
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Practices Highly Respected People Do Everyday​

Highly Respected People Are Admired For Their Characteristics. Ever wonder why some people seem to naturally earn everyone else's respect? They may even come off as intimidating. Maybe it's in the way they walk or the way they dress, and while those are factors, what makes them highly respected is the practices that they make part of their everyday routine.
JOBS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
BBC

Couple in damages fight over vaccine side effects

Kerry Hurt had a stroke two weeks after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said her life has been "devastated" but still encouraged people to have the jab. The government said severe side effects as a result of Covid-19 vaccines were "very rare" A woman has described how...
RELATIONSHIPS
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Voices: Prepare for lockdown 4.0 – here’s how to get through it

My heart, quite literally, sank when I heard the news of the new Covid-19 variant that has been discovered in South Africa, amid warnings that it could be the “most significant” strain of the virus yet. There are fears that the B.1.1.529 variant may have the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection – with the health secretary, Sajid Javid, warning that it might be “more transmissible” than the Delta strain. As a result, Britain has added six new countries to the red list for travel: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.I’m absolutely...
WORLD
wunc.org

New coronavirus variant omicron is classified as a 'variant of concern'

A variant now named omicron, first detected in South Africa, prompted new overseas travel restrictions in Europe and a special World Health Organization meeting on Friday. Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.
PUBLIC HEALTH

