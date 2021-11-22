INVESTIGATES: Measles could make a comeback as more local students opt out of mandated vaccinations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Medical experts say about 22 million infants worldwide are missing their measles vaccine, opening the door for the disease to make a comeback.

Thanks to a jump in nonmedical exemptions, vaccination rates in children are sliding.

Action News Jax investigator Emily Turner discovered the trend is not only infants but older children as well.

Turner dug into the number of unvaccinated students at every school in Duval and St. Johns Counties.

Below is an interactive map that shows the number of unvaccinated students in each Duval and St. Johns Counties. You can also view the map online here.

