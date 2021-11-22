ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vanderbilt Study: Accurate positive COVID-19 result twice as likely if tested in middle of day compared to at night

By Nickelle Smith
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FE19k_0d4DZLgo00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With many people getting tested for COVID-19 before seeing family for Thanksgiving, there’s new research about how the time of day impacts test results.

“The answer was really clear that there’s a two-fold difference between the day and night and that the positivity rate is more likely to get a positive test during the day than at night,” said Carl Johnson, Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Biological Sciences.

Nearly all UT Knoxville employees required to be vaccinated

At the beginning of the pandemic, Professor Johnson said he wondered how the virus might act differently depending on the time of day and the body’s circadian rhythms.

“I have a good friend of mine, who’s the first author on the paper, Dr. Candace McNaughton, and she’s an emergency room physician,” said Professor Johnson. “One of the things that, in discussions with her right at the kind of beginning of the COVID crisis, we were talking about this and she mentioned that people who are COVID positive, that their symptoms tend to be worse at some times a day than others. And of course, my ears perked right up about that, you know, that’s what I’m always interested in.”

Federal vaccine mandate forcing East TN hospitals to choose between employees, funding

They looked at about 85,000 tests done by Vanderbilt that were time-stamped. While most were obviously during the day, a significant amount was at night from inpatient tests and the emergency room. The researchers found that people were up to two times as likely to have an accurate positive test result if they tested in the middle of the day compared to at night. It has to do with what’s called “virus shedding,” which is when infected cells release infected virus particles into the blood and mucus. Researchers say this appears to be more active in the middle of the day due to the modulation of the immune system by our biological clock.

“That was consistent with the idea that maybe the virus is getting shed into our blood or mucus or whatever, you know, early in the day, so that it’s fairly high there in the day, and then it kind of decreases during the night. So that’s not absolutely proven until we do a direct test, but it certainly is consistent with that,” said Professor Johnson.

This leads to the other likelihood of the virus spreading more during the day since infected cells are shedding more during that time as well.

Businesses are applying for exemptions to mandate vaccines in Tennessee

“The key thing is, it doesn’t mean that we can go out to a bar at 11 o’clock in the night and then sneeze in people’s faces and not worry about it, it’s just as worrisome from that perspective,” he explained.

Ever since the discovery of COVID-19, researchers have been working to find out more about the virus so they can help policymakers make the best decisions about how to handle the pandemic.

“There are the implications in terms of how we extend this to patient care and things like that. And I think the good news of our study was that the optimal time of testing is during the day, so, fortunately, that kind of fit,” he said. “If we got a different result, say, for example, that, you know, the optimal time was two o’clock in the early morning or something like that, and during the daytime, the test wasn’t as sensitive, that could have caused a major shift in what we might try to do. Now, we’re reassured that that’s not necessary. But we wouldn’t have done that if we hadn’t done the testing, do the experiments and analysis beforehand.”

STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEPR

Local man tested positive for COVID but then developed mental psychosis

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A Bainbridge Island man's world was turned upside down after he developed a crippling case of psychosis following his recovery from COVID-19. Ivan Agerton, 51, does not know where he contracted the coronavirus, but he is certain that the mystery virus left him with a mental condition that continues to affect his quality of life weeks after getting better from the ailment.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Vaccines
Knoxville, TN
Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
scitechdaily.com

New COVID-19 Danger Revealed: SARS-CoV-2 Virus Can Infect the Inner Ear

The prevalence of auditory symptoms in Covid-19 patients is unknown, but infection of the inner ears may be responsible for hearing and balance problems. Many Covid-19 patients have reported symptoms affecting the ears, including hearing loss and tinnitus. Dizziness and balance problems can also occur, suggesting that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be able to infect the inner ear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cornelius Vanderbilt
dailyvoice.com

COVID-19: Seven Doctors Test Positive Within Days After Attending Anti-Vaccine Summit

Seven vociferous doctors who have vocal about their stances during the pandemic each contracted COVID-19 days after attending an anti-vaccine event in Florida. The event, dubbed “The Day the Earth Listened,” was held on Saturday, Nov. 6 as organizers touted an alternative treatment for the virus while holding un-masked, non-socially distanced rallies with hundreds in attendance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIFR

A worrying trend: Testing positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local COVID-19 cases have increased in the last 7 days. Dr. Mike Polizzotto from Winnebago County health department says, “Last I checked we have 70 patients in the hospital who are here with COVID the last time we had that many patients here with COVID was in early to mid-December of last year so it’s a significant increase.”
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Fast Company

Thanks to CRISPR, this at-home COVID-19 test is both fast and accurate

This article is about one of the honorees of Fast Company’s first Next Big Things in Tech awards. Read about all the winners here. In January 2020, CRISPR startup Sherlock Biosciences was in the middle of working on CRISPR-based tests that could deliver lab quality testing at home for common illnesses like flu or sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia or gonorrhea. When COVID-19 struck, the company quickly got to work on a lab test for it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Test#Covid 19#Weather#Vanderbilt Study#Wkrn#Biological Sciences#Ut Knoxville#Covid
Dundalk Eagle

Del. Metzgar tests positive for COVID-19

Del. Ric Metzgar tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 11, the evening after he had held a prayer service honoring veterans at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens in Middle River. Metzgar, who has received two doses of the Moderna vaccine, said that he was “sick as a dog” for over three days, that is, until the morning of Nov. 15, when he felt as though he had “turned the corner.”
DELAWARE STATE
Futurity

New method flags false positives in COVID-19 test results

Researchers have developed and tested a process to identify potential false positive COVID-19 test results. They say the method could help prevent unnecessary quarantining and repeated testing of people who are not actually infected. COVID-19 testing is an important tool for managing the virus during the pandemic, and reverse transcriptase...
SCIENCE
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Ellume Recalls COVID-19 Home Test for Potential False Positive Results

More than 2 million COVID-19 at home tests were recalled, due to false-positive test results. The Ellume COVID-19 home test is an antigen test that detects the virus, but the company announced a voluntary recall of some of their rapid tests back in October due to misleading results. Now, there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox4beaumont.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Are COVID-19 at-home tests accurate?

BEAUMONT (KFDM) — COVID-19 at-home tests first hit shelves in April of this year. Across the country, factory and plant workers, concert goers, students, and teachers found themselves using at-home tests to show they're negative. But how accurate are these tests?. We looked at studies submitted to the Centers for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
northernstar.info

9 additional students test positive for COVID-19

DeKALB — NIU announced Thursday that nine additional students and no employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Campus COVID-19 Dashboard. One student has recovered. As of Thursday, 34 students and four employees are currently COVID-19 positive. The dashboard’s cumulative testing statistics show a total of 287...
DEKALB, IL
verywellhealth.com

What to Do If You Get a Positive At-Home COVID-19 Test Result

The availability of at-home COVID-19 testing is a very convenient option for anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or exposure to the virus. A COVID-19 test should be taken regardless of vaccination status if you are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, and loss of smell. You should also be tested if you have been within 6 feet of a person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

How accurate are COVID rapid tests?

Each week, Chronicle health reporters field questions about the latest on COVID-19, vaccines and pandemic living. In this week’s COVID Help Desk: what you should know about rapid tests and keeping your family safe this holiday season. How accurate are COVID rapid tests?. Once scarce, COVID rapid tests are now...
HOUSTON, TX
WATE

WATE

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy