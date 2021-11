This past fall the Rev. Sunil Chandy, Class of 1995, interviewed the Very Rev. Michael DeLashmutt, Acting Dean and President, and the Rev. Dr. Hillary Raining, Director of the Doctor in Ministry Program on his podcast “Food For Thought,” a ministry out of Christ Episcopal Church, Westerly where he is Rector. Chandy shared the podcasts with us, pointing to “the nimbleness of thought (a quality needed in this time of transition) offered by these two leaders of our GTS community.”

