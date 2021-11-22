Conversation with Pianist Anthony Wonsey 11/22/21

P. Diddy (known as Puff Daddy at the time) produced this and sampled the music from Herb Alpert’s 1979 hit “Rise” which was written by Andy Armer and Herb’s nephew, Randy Badazz Alpert, who told us: “I asked Puffy, in 1996 when he first called me concerning using ‘Rise’ for ‘Hypnotize,’ why he chose the ‘Rise’ groove. He told me that in the summer of 1979 when he was I think 10 years old the song was a huge hit everywhere in New York and ‘Rise’ along with Chic’s ‘Good Times’ were ‘The Songs’ that all the kids were dancing and roller skating to that summer. He had always remembered that summer and that song. When he first played the loop for Biggie, Biggie smiled and hugged him.”
